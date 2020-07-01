All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1333 West 22nd Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 4:35 AM

1333 West 22nd Street

1333 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1333 West 22nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated Beautiful 3BR 1BA with lots of room for your family!!!
Fully fenced in yard with driveway, new flooring, new kitchen, central heat and air, new appliances, laundry hook ups, and 3 very spacious bedrooms. Quiet street with good neighbors. Small Pets considered with non refundable deposit.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Rent-$950
Deposit-$950

Please visit our website to apply. www.Rentingjax.com

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 West 22nd Street have any available units?
1333 West 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 1333 West 22nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1333 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 West 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1333 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 1333 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1333 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1333 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1333 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1333 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

