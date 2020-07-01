1333 West 22nd Street

Amenities

Newly Renovated Beautiful 3BR 1BA with lots of room for your family!!!

Fully fenced in yard with driveway, new flooring, new kitchen, central heat and air, new appliances, laundry hook ups, and 3 very spacious bedrooms. Quiet street with good neighbors. Small Pets considered with non refundable deposit.



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Rent-$950

Deposit-$950



