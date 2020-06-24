All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1333 OTTAWA AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1333 OTTAWA AVE

1333 Ottawa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1333 Ottawa Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 OTTAWA AVE have any available units?
1333 OTTAWA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 OTTAWA AVE have?
Some of 1333 OTTAWA AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 OTTAWA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1333 OTTAWA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 OTTAWA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 OTTAWA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1333 OTTAWA AVE offer parking?
No, 1333 OTTAWA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1333 OTTAWA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 OTTAWA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 OTTAWA AVE have a pool?
No, 1333 OTTAWA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1333 OTTAWA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1333 OTTAWA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 OTTAWA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 OTTAWA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
