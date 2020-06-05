13322 LOW TIDE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful corner unit townhouse with 1 car attached garage. Great location in The Verano at Bartram Park. Tile floors throughout the main living areas. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Screened-in patio looking out to the peaceful lake view. Don't miss out - this won't last long!