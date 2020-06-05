All apartments in Jacksonville
13322 LOW TIDE WAY

13322 Low Tide Way · No Longer Available
Location

13322 Low Tide Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful corner unit townhouse with 1 car attached garage. Great location in The Verano at Bartram Park. Tile floors throughout the main living areas. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Screened-in patio looking out to the peaceful lake view. Don't miss out - this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13322 LOW TIDE WAY have any available units?
13322 LOW TIDE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13322 LOW TIDE WAY have?
Some of 13322 LOW TIDE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13322 LOW TIDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13322 LOW TIDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13322 LOW TIDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13322 LOW TIDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13322 LOW TIDE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13322 LOW TIDE WAY offers parking.
Does 13322 LOW TIDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13322 LOW TIDE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13322 LOW TIDE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13322 LOW TIDE WAY has a pool.
Does 13322 LOW TIDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13322 LOW TIDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13322 LOW TIDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13322 LOW TIDE WAY has units with dishwashers.

