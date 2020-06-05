13322 LOW TIDE WAY

Beautiful corner unit townhouse with 1 car attached garage. Great location in The Verano at Bartram Park. Tile floors throughout the main living areas. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Screened-in patio looking out to the peaceful lake view. Don't miss out - this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
