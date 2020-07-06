All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 9 2019 at 4:16 AM

1332 West 21ST 3

1332 W 21st St · No Longer Available
Location

1332 W 21st St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit available now. Tile flooring thoughout, new cabinets, close to bus lines and I-95. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available September 22nd 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 West 21ST 3 have any available units?
1332 West 21ST 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1332 West 21ST 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1332 West 21ST 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 West 21ST 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 West 21ST 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1332 West 21ST 3 offer parking?
No, 1332 West 21ST 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1332 West 21ST 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 West 21ST 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 West 21ST 3 have a pool?
No, 1332 West 21ST 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1332 West 21ST 3 have accessible units?
No, 1332 West 21ST 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 West 21ST 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 West 21ST 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 West 21ST 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1332 West 21ST 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

