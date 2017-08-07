All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

13303 Gillespie Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute home spacious yard - 3/1 with bonus room. Inside laundry, spacious back yard.

(RLNE4296305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13303 Gillespie Ave have any available units?
13303 Gillespie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13303 Gillespie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13303 Gillespie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 Gillespie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13303 Gillespie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13303 Gillespie Ave offer parking?
No, 13303 Gillespie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13303 Gillespie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13303 Gillespie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 Gillespie Ave have a pool?
No, 13303 Gillespie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13303 Gillespie Ave have accessible units?
No, 13303 Gillespie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 Gillespie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13303 Gillespie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13303 Gillespie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13303 Gillespie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
