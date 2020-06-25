All apartments in Jacksonville
1328 ORTON ST

1328 Orton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Orton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 ORTON ST have any available units?
1328 ORTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1328 ORTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1328 ORTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 ORTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1328 ORTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1328 ORTON ST offer parking?
No, 1328 ORTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 1328 ORTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 ORTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 ORTON ST have a pool?
No, 1328 ORTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1328 ORTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1328 ORTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 ORTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 ORTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 ORTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 ORTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
