Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13256 Avery Park Ln
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

13256 Avery Park Ln

13256 Avery Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13256 Avery Park Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d76004b079 ---- Come see this beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, With master suite that includes a HUGE walk-in closet, vinyl plank, and carpet flooring, washer and dryer included!!Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/15 & FREE APPLICATION FEE!!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13256 Avery Park Ln have any available units?
13256 Avery Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13256 Avery Park Ln have?
Some of 13256 Avery Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13256 Avery Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13256 Avery Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13256 Avery Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13256 Avery Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13256 Avery Park Ln offer parking?
No, 13256 Avery Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13256 Avery Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13256 Avery Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13256 Avery Park Ln have a pool?
No, 13256 Avery Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13256 Avery Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 13256 Avery Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13256 Avery Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13256 Avery Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

