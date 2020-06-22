Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
1325 Woods Street
1325 Woods Street
1325 Woods Street
No Longer Available
Location
1325 Woods Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice home with front porch, new carpet, fenced yard and freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1325 Woods Street have any available units?
1325 Woods Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1325 Woods Street currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Woods Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Woods Street pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Woods Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1325 Woods Street offer parking?
No, 1325 Woods Street does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Woods Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Woods Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Woods Street have a pool?
No, 1325 Woods Street does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Woods Street have accessible units?
No, 1325 Woods Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Woods Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Woods Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Woods Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Woods Street does not have units with air conditioning.
