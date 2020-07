Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

This affordable home is just coming onto the market. This house has been freshly painted and spruced up 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. The eat-in kitchen is large enough for a table. Has indoor washer/dryer connection. This house has central heat and air. enclosed front porch for you to sit out on and enjoy the evening