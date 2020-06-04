Rent Calculator
1314 MURRAY DR
1314 MURRAY DR
1314 Murray Drive
·
Location
1314 Murray Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Great location for this Murray Hill 4 bedroom, 2 bath Home, Hard wood floors, Fireplace with Mantle, Newer Kitchen Cabinets with lots of storage space, Small wood deck, Detached one Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1314 MURRAY DR have any available units?
1314 MURRAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1314 MURRAY DR have?
Some of 1314 MURRAY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1314 MURRAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
1314 MURRAY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 MURRAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 1314 MURRAY DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1314 MURRAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 1314 MURRAY DR does offer parking.
Does 1314 MURRAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 MURRAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 MURRAY DR have a pool?
No, 1314 MURRAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 1314 MURRAY DR have accessible units?
No, 1314 MURRAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 MURRAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 MURRAY DR has units with dishwashers.
