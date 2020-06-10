Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1313 LASALLE ST
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1313 LASALLE ST
1313 Lasalle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Marco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1313 Lasalle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Great 1/1 around 850sf with private covered parking. Hardwood floors throughout and its own full kitchen in between the livingroom and bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1313 LASALLE ST have any available units?
1313 LASALLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1313 LASALLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1313 LASALLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 LASALLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1313 LASALLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1313 LASALLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1313 LASALLE ST offers parking.
Does 1313 LASALLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 LASALLE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 LASALLE ST have a pool?
No, 1313 LASALLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1313 LASALLE ST have accessible units?
No, 1313 LASALLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 LASALLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 LASALLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 LASALLE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 LASALLE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
