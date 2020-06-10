All apartments in Jacksonville
1313 LASALLE ST

1313 Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Lasalle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Great 1/1 around 850sf with private covered parking. Hardwood floors throughout and its own full kitchen in between the livingroom and bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

