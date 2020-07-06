Rent Calculator
1311 FRANKLIN ST
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1311 FRANKLIN ST
1311 Franklin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1311 Franklin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE North on I-95 from I-10, exit East on 8th Street,Right on Florida Avenue, Left on East 3rd Street, Left on Franklin, Property on Right. Newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 bath.(AV PM)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1311 FRANKLIN ST have any available units?
1311 FRANKLIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1311 FRANKLIN ST have?
Some of 1311 FRANKLIN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1311 FRANKLIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1311 FRANKLIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 FRANKLIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1311 FRANKLIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1311 FRANKLIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1311 FRANKLIN ST offers parking.
Does 1311 FRANKLIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 FRANKLIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 FRANKLIN ST have a pool?
No, 1311 FRANKLIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1311 FRANKLIN ST have accessible units?
No, 1311 FRANKLIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 FRANKLIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 FRANKLIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
