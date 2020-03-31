All apartments in Jacksonville
1309 N MARKET ST

1309 North Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

1309 North Market Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 N MARKET ST have any available units?
1309 N MARKET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1309 N MARKET ST currently offering any rent specials?
1309 N MARKET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 N MARKET ST pet-friendly?
No, 1309 N MARKET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1309 N MARKET ST offer parking?
Yes, 1309 N MARKET ST offers parking.
Does 1309 N MARKET ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 N MARKET ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 N MARKET ST have a pool?
No, 1309 N MARKET ST does not have a pool.
Does 1309 N MARKET ST have accessible units?
No, 1309 N MARKET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 N MARKET ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 N MARKET ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 N MARKET ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 N MARKET ST does not have units with air conditioning.
