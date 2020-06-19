All apartments in Jacksonville
13077 Birch Bark Ct N

13077 Birch Bark Court North · (904) 204-1266
Location

13077 Birch Bark Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
**AVAILABLE NOW**

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the well sought out Woods Community! Enjoy amenities such as the community center, junior olympic pool, eight clay tennis courts, playground, baseball field, soccer field and basketball court! This home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space. Nice new laminate wood flooring throughout! Cozy living room with fireplace. Separate formal dining room! Nicely appointed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and food prep island! Breakfast nook located off kitchen! Spacious master bedroom! Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! This home has a nice screened in patio and large backyard! Washer/dryer connections!

Tenant is responsible for lawncare!

Pets welcomed with pet fee.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246 2450f695. Last update was on 2020-06-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13077 Birch Bark Ct N have any available units?
13077 Birch Bark Ct N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13077 Birch Bark Ct N have?
Some of 13077 Birch Bark Ct N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13077 Birch Bark Ct N currently offering any rent specials?
13077 Birch Bark Ct N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13077 Birch Bark Ct N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13077 Birch Bark Ct N is pet friendly.
Does 13077 Birch Bark Ct N offer parking?
No, 13077 Birch Bark Ct N does not offer parking.
Does 13077 Birch Bark Ct N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13077 Birch Bark Ct N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13077 Birch Bark Ct N have a pool?
Yes, 13077 Birch Bark Ct N has a pool.
Does 13077 Birch Bark Ct N have accessible units?
No, 13077 Birch Bark Ct N does not have accessible units.
Does 13077 Birch Bark Ct N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13077 Birch Bark Ct N does not have units with dishwashers.
