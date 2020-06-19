13077 Birch Bark Ct N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

**AVAILABLE NOW**



Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the well sought out Woods Community! Enjoy amenities such as the community center, junior olympic pool, eight clay tennis courts, playground, baseball field, soccer field and basketball court! This home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space. Nice new laminate wood flooring throughout! Cozy living room with fireplace. Separate formal dining room! Nicely appointed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and food prep island! Breakfast nook located off kitchen! Spacious master bedroom! Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! This home has a nice screened in patio and large backyard! Washer/dryer connections!



Tenant is responsible for lawncare!



Pets welcomed with pet fee.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246 2450f695. Last update was on 2020-06-19