Jacksonville, FL
13040 TWIN PINES CIR S
Last updated November 29 2019 at 12:04 AM
13040 TWIN PINES CIR S
13040 Twin Pines Circle South
Report This Listing
Location
13040 Twin Pines Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Covered porch, living and dining areas, breakfast bar, built-in cabinets in garage, and a covered patio.This is a Guard and gated community...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have any available units?
13040 TWIN PINES CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have?
Some of 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
13040 TWIN PINES CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S offer parking?
Yes, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S offers parking.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have a pool?
No, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have accessible units?
No, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S has units with dishwashers.
