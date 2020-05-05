All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 29 2019 at 12:04 AM

13040 TWIN PINES CIR S

13040 Twin Pines Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

13040 Twin Pines Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Covered porch, living and dining areas, breakfast bar, built-in cabinets in garage, and a covered patio.This is a Guard and gated community...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have any available units?
13040 TWIN PINES CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have?
Some of 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
13040 TWIN PINES CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S offer parking?
Yes, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S offers parking.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have a pool?
No, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have accessible units?
No, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13040 TWIN PINES CIR S has units with dishwashers.

