13033 Birch Bark Court North
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:06 PM

13033 Birch Bark Court North

13033 Birch Bark Court North · No Longer Available
Location

13033 Birch Bark Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,815, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,815, Available 6/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13033 Birch Bark Court North have any available units?
13033 Birch Bark Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13033 Birch Bark Court North currently offering any rent specials?
13033 Birch Bark Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13033 Birch Bark Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 13033 Birch Bark Court North is pet friendly.
Does 13033 Birch Bark Court North offer parking?
No, 13033 Birch Bark Court North does not offer parking.
Does 13033 Birch Bark Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13033 Birch Bark Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13033 Birch Bark Court North have a pool?
No, 13033 Birch Bark Court North does not have a pool.
Does 13033 Birch Bark Court North have accessible units?
No, 13033 Birch Bark Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 13033 Birch Bark Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 13033 Birch Bark Court North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13033 Birch Bark Court North have units with air conditioning?
No, 13033 Birch Bark Court North does not have units with air conditioning.
