Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

13032 Surfside Drive

13032 Surfside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13032 Surfside Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sumerlin - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Sumerlin. This unit has a loft, 42' cabinets, tiled flooring in kitchen and baths! Sorry, no pets.

(RLNE3265714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13032 Surfside Drive have any available units?
13032 Surfside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13032 Surfside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13032 Surfside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13032 Surfside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13032 Surfside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13032 Surfside Drive offer parking?
No, 13032 Surfside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13032 Surfside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13032 Surfside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13032 Surfside Drive have a pool?
No, 13032 Surfside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13032 Surfside Drive have accessible units?
No, 13032 Surfside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13032 Surfside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13032 Surfside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13032 Surfside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13032 Surfside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
