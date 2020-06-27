Sumerlin - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Sumerlin. This unit has a loft, 42' cabinets, tiled flooring in kitchen and baths! Sorry, no pets.
(RLNE3265714)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13032 Surfside Drive have any available units?
13032 Surfside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.