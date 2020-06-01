All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1303 NEVA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1303 NEVA ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1303 NEVA ST

1303 Neva Street · (904) 677-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1303 Neva Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 NEVA ST have any available units?
1303 NEVA ST has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1303 NEVA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1303 NEVA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 NEVA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1303 NEVA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1303 NEVA ST offer parking?
No, 1303 NEVA ST does not offer parking.
Does 1303 NEVA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 NEVA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 NEVA ST have a pool?
No, 1303 NEVA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1303 NEVA ST have accessible units?
No, 1303 NEVA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 NEVA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 NEVA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 NEVA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 NEVA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1303 NEVA ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity