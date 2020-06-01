All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

13026 SUNSET LAKE DR

13026 Sunset Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13026 Sunset Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely end unit with pond view! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in Sumerlin at Bartram Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have any available units?
13026 SUNSET LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13026 SUNSET LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
