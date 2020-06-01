Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13026 SUNSET LAKE DR
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13026 SUNSET LAKE DR
13026 Sunset Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
13026 Sunset Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely end unit with pond view! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in Sumerlin at Bartram Park!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have any available units?
13026 SUNSET LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13026 SUNSET LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13026 SUNSET LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
