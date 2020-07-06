All apartments in Jacksonville
13025 Bent Pine Court East

13025 Bent Pine Court East · No Longer Available
Location

13025 Bent Pine Court East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13025 Bent Pine Court East have any available units?
13025 Bent Pine Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13025 Bent Pine Court East currently offering any rent specials?
13025 Bent Pine Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 Bent Pine Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 13025 Bent Pine Court East is pet friendly.
Does 13025 Bent Pine Court East offer parking?
No, 13025 Bent Pine Court East does not offer parking.
Does 13025 Bent Pine Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13025 Bent Pine Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 Bent Pine Court East have a pool?
Yes, 13025 Bent Pine Court East has a pool.
Does 13025 Bent Pine Court East have accessible units?
No, 13025 Bent Pine Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 Bent Pine Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 13025 Bent Pine Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13025 Bent Pine Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 13025 Bent Pine Court East does not have units with air conditioning.

