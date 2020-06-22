Well maintained unit located in the desirable Sumerlin community of Bartram Park. Screened patio, separate living and dining rooms, loft area at top of stairs, split plan. Master has 2 closets, unit backs on pond.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR have any available units?
13024 SUNSET LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.