Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

13024 SUNSET LAKE DR

13024 Sunset Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13024 Sunset Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained unit located in the desirable Sumerlin community of Bartram Park. Screened patio, separate living and dining rooms, loft area at top of stairs, split plan. Master has 2 closets, unit backs on pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR have any available units?
13024 SUNSET LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR have?
Some of 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13024 SUNSET LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13024 SUNSET LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
