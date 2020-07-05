All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1302 W. 31st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1302 W. 31st St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1302 W. 31st St.

1302 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1302 West 31st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom Northside home - This updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is on a large lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Minutes away from Downtown.

Features:
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Additional charges:
- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50
- Liability to Landlord - $9.50

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5169507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 W. 31st St. have any available units?
1302 W. 31st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 W. 31st St. have?
Some of 1302 W. 31st St.'s amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 W. 31st St. currently offering any rent specials?
1302 W. 31st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 W. 31st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 W. 31st St. is pet friendly.
Does 1302 W. 31st St. offer parking?
No, 1302 W. 31st St. does not offer parking.
Does 1302 W. 31st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 W. 31st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 W. 31st St. have a pool?
No, 1302 W. 31st St. does not have a pool.
Does 1302 W. 31st St. have accessible units?
No, 1302 W. 31st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 W. 31st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 W. 31st St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia