All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1302 Hollywood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1302 Hollywood Avenue
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

1302 Hollywood Avenue

1302 Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1302 Hollywood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Avondale Rental! - **Please see below for showing instructions

Sitting just across from picture perfect Hollywood Park is this updated and roomy Avondale bungalow featuring a screened front porch, hardwood floors, french doors off dining area, large updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances, breakfast bar, wine rack, and butler's pantry. 2 bedrooms, 1 Jack and Jill bathroom downstairs. Master suite (loft) with master bathroom and multiple closets upstairs. INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL INCLUDED! HVAC SERVICE AGREEMENT INCLUDED! WASHER DRYER INCLUDED! 1 car garage, large backyard patio with enclosed backyard fence. Inquire today!

3D Tour (mobile friendly): https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xHwHR17jtbN

Additional fees may include:
Pet fee: $250
Lease closing: $100

**To request a showing, please go to our Website at PacificoFL.com, click on FEATURED RENTALS, and then click SHOWING REQUEST.
www.pacificofl.com/showing-request-pre-screen-1

(RLNE3660069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have any available units?
1302 Hollywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have?
Some of 1302 Hollywood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Hollywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Hollywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Hollywood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Hollywood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Hollywood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Hollywood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1302 Hollywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1302 Hollywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Hollywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia