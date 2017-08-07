Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1301 Harrison St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1301 Harrison St.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 Harrison St.
1301 Harrison Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1301 Harrison Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath - Do not supply kitchen appliances.
(RLNE5093944)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Harrison St. have any available units?
1301 Harrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1301 Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Harrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Harrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Harrison St. offer parking?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia