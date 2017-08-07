All apartments in Jacksonville
1301 Harrison St.

1301 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Harrison Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath - Do not supply kitchen appliances.

(RLNE5093944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Harrison St. have any available units?
1301 Harrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1301 Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Harrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Harrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Harrison St. offer parking?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Harrison St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Harrison St. does not have units with air conditioning.

