12988 SPRING RAIN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Verano is a fabulous gated community of townhomes located in the much desired Bartram Park. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome presents a spacious living room, updated kitchen and dining area all with ceramic tile. Kitchen features black appliances, abundance of 42'' cabinetry, and great quartz counter top space with built-in sink. This home also has Living/Dining combo area with a screened lanai overlooking the peaceful lake. On the second floor we have the perfect spacious owners suite with private bath, double vanity, linen closet and second and third bedrooms with private bath allows for comfortable, private spaces. Townhome is a desirable End unit. Washer/dryer included and single car garage. Enjoy the community pool and fitness center.