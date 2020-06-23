All apartments in Jacksonville
12988 SPRING RAIN RD
12988 SPRING RAIN RD

12988 Spring Rain Road · No Longer Available
Location

12988 Spring Rain Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Verano is a fabulous gated community of townhomes located in the much desired Bartram Park. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome presents a spacious living room, updated kitchen and dining area all with ceramic tile. Kitchen features black appliances, abundance of 42'' cabinetry, and great quartz counter top space with built-in sink. This home also has Living/Dining combo area with a screened lanai overlooking the peaceful lake. On the second floor we have the perfect spacious owners suite with private bath, double vanity, linen closet and second and third bedrooms with private bath allows for comfortable, private spaces. Townhome is a desirable End unit. Washer/dryer included and single car garage. Enjoy the community pool and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12988 SPRING RAIN RD have any available units?
12988 SPRING RAIN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12988 SPRING RAIN RD have?
Some of 12988 SPRING RAIN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12988 SPRING RAIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
12988 SPRING RAIN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12988 SPRING RAIN RD pet-friendly?
No, 12988 SPRING RAIN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12988 SPRING RAIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 12988 SPRING RAIN RD offers parking.
Does 12988 SPRING RAIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12988 SPRING RAIN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12988 SPRING RAIN RD have a pool?
Yes, 12988 SPRING RAIN RD has a pool.
Does 12988 SPRING RAIN RD have accessible units?
No, 12988 SPRING RAIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12988 SPRING RAIN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12988 SPRING RAIN RD has units with dishwashers.
