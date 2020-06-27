Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
12958 MEDFORD LN.
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM
12958 MEDFORD LN.
12958 Medford Lane
No Longer Available
Location
12958 Medford Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12958 MEDFORD LANE 32225 - 12958 MEDFORD LANE
BASE RENT.......................................................$ 1550.00
ELECTRIC/WATER/SEWER/IRRIGATION..........$ JEA
GARBAGE..........................................................$ 13.00
TOTAL RENT......................................................$ 1563.00
NONREFUNDABLE PET FEE........$ 300.00
EAST ARLINGTON (32225) Separate Living Room / Dining Room Den Eat in Kitchen - Carpet Non-Functional Fireplace - CH&A Washer / Dryer Hookup Patio - Fenced Yard 2 Car Garage - Off Street Parking
(RLNE4974688)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12958 MEDFORD LN. have any available units?
12958 MEDFORD LN. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12958 MEDFORD LN. have?
Some of 12958 MEDFORD LN.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12958 MEDFORD LN. currently offering any rent specials?
12958 MEDFORD LN. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12958 MEDFORD LN. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12958 MEDFORD LN. is pet friendly.
Does 12958 MEDFORD LN. offer parking?
Yes, 12958 MEDFORD LN. offers parking.
Does 12958 MEDFORD LN. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12958 MEDFORD LN. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12958 MEDFORD LN. have a pool?
No, 12958 MEDFORD LN. does not have a pool.
Does 12958 MEDFORD LN. have accessible units?
No, 12958 MEDFORD LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 12958 MEDFORD LN. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12958 MEDFORD LN. does not have units with dishwashers.
