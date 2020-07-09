All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12943 Mandarin Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12943 Mandarin Point Lane
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:03 PM

12943 Mandarin Point Lane

12943 Mandarin Point Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12943 Mandarin Point Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,705, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,705, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12943 Mandarin Point Lane have any available units?
12943 Mandarin Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12943 Mandarin Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12943 Mandarin Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12943 Mandarin Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12943 Mandarin Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12943 Mandarin Point Lane offer parking?
No, 12943 Mandarin Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12943 Mandarin Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12943 Mandarin Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12943 Mandarin Point Lane have a pool?
No, 12943 Mandarin Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12943 Mandarin Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 12943 Mandarin Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12943 Mandarin Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12943 Mandarin Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12943 Mandarin Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12943 Mandarin Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia