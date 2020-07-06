12902 Silver Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Mandarin
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath all brick on cul de sac with large fenced yard, formal living room, formal dining rm, family rm, kitchen overlooks into family rm, open patio in rear. 2 car garage. Great location...won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12902 SILVER OAK DR have any available units?
