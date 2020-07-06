All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:45 AM

12902 SILVER OAK DR

12902 Silver Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12902 Silver Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath all brick on cul de sac with large fenced yard, formal living room, formal dining rm, family rm, kitchen overlooks into family rm, open patio in rear. 2 car garage. Great location...won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12902 SILVER OAK DR have any available units?
12902 SILVER OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12902 SILVER OAK DR have?
Some of 12902 SILVER OAK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12902 SILVER OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
12902 SILVER OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12902 SILVER OAK DR pet-friendly?
No, 12902 SILVER OAK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12902 SILVER OAK DR offer parking?
Yes, 12902 SILVER OAK DR offers parking.
Does 12902 SILVER OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12902 SILVER OAK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12902 SILVER OAK DR have a pool?
No, 12902 SILVER OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 12902 SILVER OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 12902 SILVER OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12902 SILVER OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12902 SILVER OAK DR has units with dishwashers.

