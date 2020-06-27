Rent Calculator
1290 Wonderwood Dr.
1290 Wonderwood Dr.
1290 Wonderwood Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1290 Wonderwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse - 2/2 with pest control and yard service. Fenced in back yard.
(RLNE3267479)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1290 Wonderwood Dr. have any available units?
1290 Wonderwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1290 Wonderwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1290 Wonderwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 Wonderwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1290 Wonderwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1290 Wonderwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 1290 Wonderwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1290 Wonderwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1290 Wonderwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 Wonderwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1290 Wonderwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1290 Wonderwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1290 Wonderwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 Wonderwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1290 Wonderwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1290 Wonderwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1290 Wonderwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
