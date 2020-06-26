Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 129 W 5th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
129 W 5th St.
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:43 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
129 W 5th St.
129 West 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
129 West 5th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Hardwood Floors, 2" Blinds, Heat/AC Unit, Washer/Dryer on Property. This unit It is perfect for one or two people!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 129 W 5th St. have any available units?
129 W 5th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 129 W 5th St. have?
Some of 129 W 5th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 129 W 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
129 W 5th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 W 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 129 W 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 129 W 5th St. offer parking?
Yes, 129 W 5th St. offers parking.
Does 129 W 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 W 5th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 W 5th St. have a pool?
No, 129 W 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 129 W 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 129 W 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 129 W 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 W 5th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
