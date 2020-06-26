All apartments in Jacksonville
129 W 5th St.

129 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 West 5th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Hardwood Floors, 2" Blinds, Heat/AC Unit, Washer/Dryer on Property. This unit It is perfect for one or two people!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

