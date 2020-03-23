Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12831 QUINCY BAY DR
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM
12831 QUINCY BAY DR
12831 Quincy Bay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12831 Quincy Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 BR open home with open floor plan. . Home has fenced backyard, 2 car garage and patio. Washer and dryer included. Amenities include community pool and playground. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12831 QUINCY BAY DR have any available units?
12831 QUINCY BAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12831 QUINCY BAY DR have?
Some of 12831 QUINCY BAY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12831 QUINCY BAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
12831 QUINCY BAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12831 QUINCY BAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 12831 QUINCY BAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12831 QUINCY BAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 12831 QUINCY BAY DR offers parking.
Does 12831 QUINCY BAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12831 QUINCY BAY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12831 QUINCY BAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 12831 QUINCY BAY DR has a pool.
Does 12831 QUINCY BAY DR have accessible units?
No, 12831 QUINCY BAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12831 QUINCY BAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12831 QUINCY BAY DR has units with dishwashers.
