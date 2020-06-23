All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1283 Sarahs Landing Drive

1283 Sarahs Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1283 Sarahs Landing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,648 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
Maximum two animals allowed
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month

(RLNE4940400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive have any available units?
1283 Sarahs Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1283 Sarahs Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive offer parking?
No, 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1283 Sarahs Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
