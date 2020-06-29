All apartments in Jacksonville
1280 Pangola Drive

Location

1280 Pangola Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1208231

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms
--Large, open floor plan
--2 stories
--Stainless steel appliances
--Parking
--Dogs and cats are allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Pangola Drive have any available units?
1280 Pangola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 Pangola Drive have?
Some of 1280 Pangola Drive's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 Pangola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Pangola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Pangola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1280 Pangola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1280 Pangola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1280 Pangola Drive offers parking.
Does 1280 Pangola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 Pangola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Pangola Drive have a pool?
No, 1280 Pangola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Pangola Drive have accessible units?
No, 1280 Pangola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Pangola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 Pangola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
