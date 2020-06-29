1280 Pangola Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1208231



BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms

--Large, open floor plan

--2 stories

--Stainless steel appliances

--Parking

--Dogs and cats are allowed



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.