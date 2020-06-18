All apartments in Jacksonville
1279 BELMONT TER
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1279 BELMONT TER

1279 Belmonte Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1279 Belmonte Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Upstairs Studio Apartment in San Marco 1 block from the Square-Combination Living/Bedroom-Eat in Kitchen-Hardwood Floors-CH&A-Large Balcony-Onsite Laundry Facility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 BELMONT TER have any available units?
1279 BELMONT TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1279 BELMONT TER have?
Some of 1279 BELMONT TER's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 BELMONT TER currently offering any rent specials?
1279 BELMONT TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 BELMONT TER pet-friendly?
No, 1279 BELMONT TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1279 BELMONT TER offer parking?
No, 1279 BELMONT TER does not offer parking.
Does 1279 BELMONT TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1279 BELMONT TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 BELMONT TER have a pool?
No, 1279 BELMONT TER does not have a pool.
Does 1279 BELMONT TER have accessible units?
No, 1279 BELMONT TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 BELMONT TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1279 BELMONT TER does not have units with dishwashers.
