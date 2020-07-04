Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1278 ORTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1278 ORTON ST
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1278 ORTON ST
1278 Orton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1278 Orton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest
Amenities
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
single family home 2 bedrooms/ one full bathroom, vinyl plank flooring, large living / dining room, florida room. Large carport and fully fenced property
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1278 ORTON ST have any available units?
1278 ORTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1278 ORTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1278 ORTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 ORTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1278 ORTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1278 ORTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1278 ORTON ST offers parking.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have a pool?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia