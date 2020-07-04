All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

1278 ORTON ST

1278 Orton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1278 Orton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
single family home 2 bedrooms/ one full bathroom, vinyl plank flooring, large living / dining room, florida room. Large carport and fully fenced property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 ORTON ST have any available units?
1278 ORTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1278 ORTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1278 ORTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 ORTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1278 ORTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1278 ORTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1278 ORTON ST offers parking.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have a pool?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1278 ORTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1278 ORTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.

