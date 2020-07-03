Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1277 W 25TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1277 W 25TH ST
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1277 W 25TH ST
1277 West 25th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1277 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Brick home some rehab done 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice kitchen with large room and laundry room.Rent $800.00, Deposit $800 and $50 pet fee more monthly with a $250 pet fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee:
50
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1277 W 25TH ST have any available units?
1277 W 25TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1277 W 25TH ST have?
Some of 1277 W 25TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1277 W 25TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1277 W 25TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 W 25TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1277 W 25TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1277 W 25TH ST offers parking.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 W 25TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST have a pool?
No, 1277 W 25TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1277 W 25TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1277 W 25TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee:
50
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia