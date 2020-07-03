All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1277 W 25TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1277 W 25TH ST
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

1277 W 25TH ST

1277 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1277 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Brick home some rehab done 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice kitchen with large room and laundry room.Rent $800.00, Deposit $800 and $50 pet fee more monthly with a $250 pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 50
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 W 25TH ST have any available units?
1277 W 25TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1277 W 25TH ST have?
Some of 1277 W 25TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 W 25TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1277 W 25TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 W 25TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1277 W 25TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1277 W 25TH ST offers parking.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 W 25TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST have a pool?
No, 1277 W 25TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1277 W 25TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 W 25TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1277 W 25TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 50
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia