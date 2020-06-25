1274 Belmont Ter, Jacksonville, FL 32207 San Marco
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
UPSTAIRS - HARDWOOD FLOORS - UPDATED KITCHEN - STACK ABLE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED - OFFSTREET PARKING - NO PETS - WALKING DISTANCE TO SAN MARCO SQUARE - CLOSE TO I-95, BAPTIST DOWNTOWN, RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE, NEMOURS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
