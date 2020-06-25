All apartments in Jacksonville
1274 BELMONT TER
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

1274 BELMONT TER

1274 Belmont Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1274 Belmont Ter, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
UPSTAIRS - HARDWOOD FLOORS - UPDATED KITCHEN - STACK ABLE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED - OFFSTREET PARKING - NO PETS - WALKING DISTANCE TO SAN MARCO SQUARE - CLOSE TO I-95, BAPTIST DOWNTOWN, RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE, NEMOURS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 BELMONT TER have any available units?
1274 BELMONT TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1274 BELMONT TER have?
Some of 1274 BELMONT TER's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 BELMONT TER currently offering any rent specials?
1274 BELMONT TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 BELMONT TER pet-friendly?
No, 1274 BELMONT TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1274 BELMONT TER offer parking?
Yes, 1274 BELMONT TER offers parking.
Does 1274 BELMONT TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1274 BELMONT TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 BELMONT TER have a pool?
No, 1274 BELMONT TER does not have a pool.
Does 1274 BELMONT TER have accessible units?
No, 1274 BELMONT TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 BELMONT TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1274 BELMONT TER does not have units with dishwashers.
