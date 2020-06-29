All apartments in Jacksonville
1272 West 27th Street
1272 West 27th Street

Location

1272 West 27th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Tenants pay utilities and take care of lawn. Security deposit is $850.00

Rental comes with a credit of $240 plus a welcome basket!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 West 27th Street have any available units?
1272 West 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1272 West 27th Street have?
Some of 1272 West 27th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1272 West 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1272 West 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1272 West 27th Street offer parking?
No, 1272 West 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1272 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1272 West 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 West 27th Street have a pool?
No, 1272 West 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1272 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 1272 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1272 West 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
