Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1269 PEACEFIELD DR

1269 Peacefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1269 Peacefield Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 PEACEFIELD DR have any available units?
1269 PEACEFIELD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1269 PEACEFIELD DR have?
Some of 1269 PEACEFIELD DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 PEACEFIELD DR currently offering any rent specials?
1269 PEACEFIELD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 PEACEFIELD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1269 PEACEFIELD DR is pet friendly.
Does 1269 PEACEFIELD DR offer parking?
No, 1269 PEACEFIELD DR does not offer parking.
Does 1269 PEACEFIELD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 PEACEFIELD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 PEACEFIELD DR have a pool?
No, 1269 PEACEFIELD DR does not have a pool.
Does 1269 PEACEFIELD DR have accessible units?
No, 1269 PEACEFIELD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 PEACEFIELD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1269 PEACEFIELD DR does not have units with dishwashers.

