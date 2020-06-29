Rent Calculator
1267 S MCDUFF AVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM
1267 S MCDUFF AVE
1267 South Mcduff Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1267 South Mcduff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Upstairs 1/1 in Riverside. Window a/c, hardwood floors and convenient to shops and restaurants. Water included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1267 S MCDUFF AVE have any available units?
1267 S MCDUFF AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1267 S MCDUFF AVE have?
Some of 1267 S MCDUFF AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1267 S MCDUFF AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1267 S MCDUFF AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 S MCDUFF AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1267 S MCDUFF AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1267 S MCDUFF AVE offer parking?
No, 1267 S MCDUFF AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1267 S MCDUFF AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 S MCDUFF AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 S MCDUFF AVE have a pool?
No, 1267 S MCDUFF AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1267 S MCDUFF AVE have accessible units?
No, 1267 S MCDUFF AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 S MCDUFF AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 S MCDUFF AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
