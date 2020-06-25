All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

1267 DANCY ST

Location

1267 Dancy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Avondale 2/1 House for RENT.From 5 Points, west on Park st, right on Dancy, home on right. - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, open living & dining room, beautiful recently renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appl (R/R/MW,DW), granite countertops, enclosed front porch/sunroom, central heat & air, hardwood floors,detached garage with adjoining studio/work space. fenced yard. approx 1150 sf, just blocks to Orsay and Boone Park. washer/dryer, $1450 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, non-smoking [ATLB DW] avail 5/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 DANCY ST have any available units?
1267 DANCY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 DANCY ST have?
Some of 1267 DANCY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 DANCY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1267 DANCY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 DANCY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 DANCY ST is pet friendly.
Does 1267 DANCY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1267 DANCY ST offers parking.
Does 1267 DANCY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1267 DANCY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 DANCY ST have a pool?
No, 1267 DANCY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1267 DANCY ST have accessible units?
No, 1267 DANCY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 DANCY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1267 DANCY ST has units with dishwashers.
