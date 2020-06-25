1267 DANCY ST

Amenities

Avondale 2/1 House for RENT.From 5 Points, west on Park st, right on Dancy, home on right. - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, open living & dining room, beautiful recently renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appl (R/R/MW,DW), granite countertops, enclosed front porch/sunroom, central heat & air, hardwood floors,detached garage with adjoining studio/work space. fenced yard. approx 1150 sf, just blocks to Orsay and Boone Park. washer/dryer, $1450 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, non-smoking [ATLB DW] avail 5/20