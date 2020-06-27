All apartments in Jacksonville
1267 Bayshore Dr. N.
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1267 Bayshore Dr. N.

1267 Bayshore Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1267 Bayshore Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32233

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse near the Mayport Naval Base - Totally renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath located on pond. New bathroom, new kitchen and new appliances, hard surface floors. This is a must see.

(RLNE5067764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. have any available units?
1267 Bayshore Dr. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Bayshore Dr. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. is pet friendly.
Does 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. offer parking?
No, 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. does not offer parking.
Does 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. have a pool?
No, 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. have accessible units?
No, 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1267 Bayshore Dr. N. does not have units with air conditioning.
