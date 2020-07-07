All apartments in Jacksonville
12647 Mission Hills Circle South
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

12647 Mission Hills Circle South

12647 Mission Hills Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

12647 Mission Hills Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c08e36074 ---- -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. The deposit may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter's insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month's rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12647 Mission Hills Circle South have any available units?
12647 Mission Hills Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12647 Mission Hills Circle South have?
Some of 12647 Mission Hills Circle South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12647 Mission Hills Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
12647 Mission Hills Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12647 Mission Hills Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 12647 Mission Hills Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 12647 Mission Hills Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 12647 Mission Hills Circle South offers parking.
Does 12647 Mission Hills Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12647 Mission Hills Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12647 Mission Hills Circle South have a pool?
No, 12647 Mission Hills Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 12647 Mission Hills Circle South have accessible units?
No, 12647 Mission Hills Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 12647 Mission Hills Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 12647 Mission Hills Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.

