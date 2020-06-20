All apartments in Jacksonville
12643 PALMETTO ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

12643 PALMETTO ST

12643 Palmetto Street · (904) 677-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12643 Palmetto Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12643 PALMETTO ST have any available units?
12643 PALMETTO ST has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12643 PALMETTO ST currently offering any rent specials?
12643 PALMETTO ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12643 PALMETTO ST pet-friendly?
No, 12643 PALMETTO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12643 PALMETTO ST offer parking?
No, 12643 PALMETTO ST does not offer parking.
Does 12643 PALMETTO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12643 PALMETTO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12643 PALMETTO ST have a pool?
No, 12643 PALMETTO ST does not have a pool.
Does 12643 PALMETTO ST have accessible units?
No, 12643 PALMETTO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12643 PALMETTO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12643 PALMETTO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12643 PALMETTO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12643 PALMETTO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
