12640 Josslyn LN

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Desirable brand new constructed town home in an amazing location!!! Near the town center and UNF but far enough out to avoid the traffic. Also 10 minutes away from the beach!! We are also offering half off the first months rent so don't miss out on this rare opportunity.