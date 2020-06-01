All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12640 Josslyn LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12640 Josslyn LN
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

12640 Josslyn LN

12640 Josslyn Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12640 Josslyn Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Desirable brand new constructed town home in an amazing location!!! Near the town center and UNF but far enough out to avoid the traffic. Also 10 minutes away from the beach!! We are also offering half off the first months rent so don't miss out on this rare opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12640 Josslyn LN have any available units?
12640 Josslyn LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12640 Josslyn LN have?
Some of 12640 Josslyn LN's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12640 Josslyn LN currently offering any rent specials?
12640 Josslyn LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12640 Josslyn LN pet-friendly?
No, 12640 Josslyn LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12640 Josslyn LN offer parking?
No, 12640 Josslyn LN does not offer parking.
Does 12640 Josslyn LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12640 Josslyn LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12640 Josslyn LN have a pool?
No, 12640 Josslyn LN does not have a pool.
Does 12640 Josslyn LN have accessible units?
No, 12640 Josslyn LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12640 Josslyn LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12640 Josslyn LN does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia