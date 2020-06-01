Desirable brand new constructed town home in an amazing location!!! Near the town center and UNF but far enough out to avoid the traffic. Also 10 minutes away from the beach!! We are also offering half off the first months rent so don't miss out on this rare opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12640 Josslyn LN have any available units?
12640 Josslyn LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.