12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This home is in the desirable community of Pines of Kensington. This 3/2 home has a carpeted living room/dining room, cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is open to living area with standard appliances along with ceramic tile in the kitchen and foyer. Both bathrooms have a tub/shower with single vanities. The sliding glass door opens to a concrete patio with a very private fenced in backyard and single car garage. The community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts a ball field and playground. Box stores like Wal-Mart, BJ Wholesale, national restaurants ,banks and other businesses just minutes away.