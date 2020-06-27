All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 PM

12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N

12638 Ashmore Green Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

12638 Ashmore Green Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This home is in the desirable community of Pines of Kensington. This 3/2 home has a carpeted living room/dining room, cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is open to living area with standard appliances along with ceramic tile in the kitchen and foyer. Both bathrooms have a tub/shower with single vanities. The sliding glass door opens to a concrete patio with a very private fenced in backyard and single car garage. The community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts a ball field and playground. Box stores like Wal-Mart, BJ Wholesale, national restaurants ,banks and other businesses just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N have any available units?
12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N have?
Some of 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N currently offering any rent specials?
12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N pet-friendly?
No, 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N offer parking?
Yes, 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N offers parking.
Does 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N have a pool?
Yes, 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N has a pool.
Does 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N have accessible units?
No, 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N has units with dishwashers.
