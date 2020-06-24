All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1263 MCDUFF AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1263 MCDUFF AVE S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1263 MCDUFF AVE S

1263 Mcduff Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1263 Mcduff Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1/1 RIVERSIDE APARTMENT, hardwood floors, water included in the rent. Cats ok NO Dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have any available units?
1263 MCDUFF AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have?
Some of 1263 MCDUFF AVE S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 MCDUFF AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1263 MCDUFF AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 MCDUFF AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S offer parking?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have a pool?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have accessible units?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia