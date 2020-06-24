Rent Calculator
1263 MCDUFF AVE S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1263 MCDUFF AVE S
1263 Mcduff Ave S
·
1263 Mcduff Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
pet friendly
1/1 RIVERSIDE APARTMENT, hardwood floors, water included in the rent. Cats ok NO Dogs.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have any available units?
1263 MCDUFF AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have?
Some of 1263 MCDUFF AVE S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1263 MCDUFF AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1263 MCDUFF AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 MCDUFF AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S offer parking?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have a pool?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have accessible units?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 MCDUFF AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 MCDUFF AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
