Last updated March 19 2019

12625 Agatite Road

12625 Agatite Road · No Longer Available
Location

12625 Agatite Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Del Rio

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available 11/15/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12625 Agatite Road have any available units?
12625 Agatite Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12625 Agatite Road currently offering any rent specials?
12625 Agatite Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12625 Agatite Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12625 Agatite Road is pet friendly.
Does 12625 Agatite Road offer parking?
No, 12625 Agatite Road does not offer parking.
Does 12625 Agatite Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12625 Agatite Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12625 Agatite Road have a pool?
No, 12625 Agatite Road does not have a pool.
Does 12625 Agatite Road have accessible units?
No, 12625 Agatite Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12625 Agatite Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12625 Agatite Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12625 Agatite Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12625 Agatite Road does not have units with air conditioning.
