Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1262 w 32nd
1262 West 32nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1262 West 32nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1262 w 32nd - Newly renovated home in Jaz, FL. Tile floors and comes with a stove and a fridge!!
(RLNE5121226)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1262 w 32nd have any available units?
1262 w 32nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1262 w 32nd currently offering any rent specials?
1262 w 32nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 w 32nd pet-friendly?
No, 1262 w 32nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1262 w 32nd offer parking?
No, 1262 w 32nd does not offer parking.
Does 1262 w 32nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 w 32nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 w 32nd have a pool?
No, 1262 w 32nd does not have a pool.
Does 1262 w 32nd have accessible units?
No, 1262 w 32nd does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 w 32nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 w 32nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1262 w 32nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1262 w 32nd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
