All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1262 Sarahs Landing Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:53 AM

1262 Sarahs Landing Dr

1262 Sarahs Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1262 Sarahs Landing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home home offers 1,526 sq ft of living space in Jacksonville, FL. Features include vinyl floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, garage, private back patio, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr have any available units?
1262 Sarahs Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr have?
Some of 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Sarahs Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr offers parking.
Does 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr have a pool?
No, 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia